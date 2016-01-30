Apartment fire victim remembered at vigil in south Toledo

Breeanne Oakes died in a fire at her apartment on Friday morning

Friends and family came together on Saturday to remember a woman killed in a south Toledo apartment fire.

A small group of family and friends of the woman gathered at the site of the fire on Saturday afternoon.

They tell WTOL 11 that Breeanne Oakes, 25, was killed early Friday morning after her apartment on Arlington Ave. caught fire.

Oakes was rushed to UTMC after firefighters pulled her from the building, but died about an hour later.

Toledo's fire chief says they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

