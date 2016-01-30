Woman and daughter shot in Fostoria, suspect in custody

A woman and her daughter are in the hospital and a suspect is in jail after a shooting in Fostoria on Saturday afternoon.

Fostoria Police received a call just after 2:30 reporting the sounds of female yelling and gun shots coming from a trailer at Nye’s Trailer Park.

Police say when they arrived they found a mother (age 36) and daughter (age 17) with gun shot wounds.

They were taken by air ambulance to a Toledo Hospital.

Police say a suspect, Terrence R. Williamson, age 36, fled the scene and crashed his car north of the city. He had small children in his vehicle.

Mr. Williamson was taken into custody and was charged with attempted murder.

Additional charges are pending.

