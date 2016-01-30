Former Broncos wide receiver delivers golden football to alma mater in Ohio

The NFL sends a golden football to high schools around the world that have produced a player or coach in a Super Bowl. This year, in Super Bowl 50, one local player revisits his alma mater in Holland, Ohio where he was in for a few surprises of his own.

Rick Upchurch played for the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XII. It was the first time the Broncos had gone to the Bowl and Upchurch was a star wide receiver.

"It was an honor and it's a blessing to get with the Denver Broncos - go to the very first Super Bowl that they had ever experienced there in Denver and in that Rocky Mountain region. It was absolutely nuts," Upchurch said.

Although the Broncos would end up losing 10-27 to the Dallas Cowboys that game, it was the highlight of Upchurch's career.

On Friday, Upchurch was at Springfield High School in Holland to deliver the golden football to the school. The retired football player said that Springfield taught him that he could be anything he wanted to be.

"Everybody that I played with - all the fans and teachers and everyone - was the wind beneath my wings," he said. "I'm so grateful and thankful for everybody here in Holland, Ohio."

Upchurch and his wife travel the country raising money for cancer patients. Upchurch, himself, still receives chemotherapy for leukemia, but is currently in remission.

"I continue to take chemotherapy everyday, you know, it manages it's just like diabetes or anything else ... high blood pressure," he said.

As far as his blood is concerned, Upchurch says he bleeds blue and orange. And, of course, he's picking the Broncos to win the Super Bowl this year.

Springfield High School had a few return surprises for Upchurch that evening.

They retired his jersey number, 40, in a ceremony and also announced they were renaming the stadium's main gate in his honor.

