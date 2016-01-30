Woman celebrating 105th birthday says healthy eating key to longevity

Friday, Jan. 29 was a very special day for many in Oregon, OH as they celebrated with Henrietta Elliott for her 105th birthday.

"I feel fine...Oh, just wonderful. I've never been so happy," she said.

Elliott's actual birthday is on Sunday. The party in her honor was thrown at Arbors at Oregon.

Born in west Texas in 1911, Elliott says the key to longevity is healthy eating.

Also attending the party were Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson of Toledo and a representative from Oregon who presented Elliott with proclamations and a plaque.

Happy birthday, Henrietta!

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.