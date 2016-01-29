Marco's Pizza boss delivers inspiring stories on 'Undercover Boss'

They rolled out the red carpet and set up the big screen for an event at High Level Distilling in downtown Toledo on Friday night.

About 140 people showed up to watch Marco's Pizza President and Chief Operating Officer Bryon Stephens and other Marco's employees on the CBS show 'Undercover Boss'.

Everyone gathered was anxiously awaiting the start of the show.

Toledo based Marco's sent Stephens undercover as a bearded employee named "Jay" for the special episode of the EMMY-award winning show.

Marco's is the fastest growing pizza chain in the country with 20,000 employees in 35 states and 4 countries. It was founded in 1978 with a single store on Starr Ave. in Oregon.

"We think we do a great job of listening to feedback all the time from our franchises and our employees, but this gave me that chance to really go out there and experience it live and for real," said Stephens.

Stephens worked at Marco's stores in Dallas, Charlotte, and Orlando, as well as the distribution center in Maumee alongside supply delivery driver Tom Smith, moving up to 30,000 pounds of supplies in the middle of the night.

"Bryon was awesome to work with. The one thing I said on the show and the one thing I'll still say to this day is the man never gave up. Even the times I thought he was going to, he didn't," said Smith.

Stephens says the show was a lot of work, often 10 hours of shooting a day, but it was worth it and will have a lasting impact on how the company is run.

In fact they are now implementing a lot of changes because of what Stephens experienced on the show, including improved security for delivery drivers and automating things they've traditionally done by hand, like rolling the pizza dough.

