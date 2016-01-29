Business rising from the ashes in downtown Toledo

After a fire forced Martini and Nuzzi's to close this past summer, employees have been hard at work, getting ready for their grand re-opening on Friday.

Martini and Nuzzi's opened in downtown Toledo last April but had to shut down after only three months, in mid-July.

"We had an underground fire that came up and smoked out the building. and the last six months have been a journey, but we pulled through it," said manager Tony Jiannuzzi.

Instead of packing it in, Jiannuzzi says they've cleaned up, hired 45 people, and are back in business, sticking with their spot on N. Huron St.

"We're excited about the walleye being a half a block away from us, we're excited about the Mud Hens being a couple blocks away from us," said Jiannuzzi. "I think it's up and coming with ProMedica coming downtown, that's a great thing too, so we're just excited to be part of it."

Those sentiments are echoed by various business owners downtown, who are looking to be a part of the revitalization of the area.

A few game changers are in the works for the next year or two, including the the construction of ProMedica's headquarters, the demolition of the Hotel Seagate, and the renovation of the Berdan Building into apartments, to name just a few.

"Since we closed in July, because of the fire, there's been three other business that have opened up pretty much on our block," said Jiannuzzi.

So does Martini and Nuzzi's hope to bring to the area?

Jiannuzzi says great food, live music and a place to go everyday, even when it's late.

"We just want to see how it is, but we want to stay open until 2:30 downtown, we want to keep our kitchen open until 1am," said Jiannuzzi.

