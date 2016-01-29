Caught on Camera: Strangers come together to save goose

Some Toledo strangers came together with one common goal Friday – to save a goose.

The bird was trapped in a sinkhole behind Port Authority on the riverfront. It’s unclear how long it was trapped, but people who helped in the rescue say it had been there since at least Wednesday.

So, with a ladder and a blanket, the strangers took matters into their own hands.

“This is the best. It’s releasing nature back into the wild where they should be,” said Denise, a volunteer with Nature’s Nursey in Toledo.

To the delight of its rescuers, the goose was back in the air within seconds.

