Tracking technology helping Wood Co. ODOT keep better eye on trucks

The Ohio Department of Transportation is testing new technology to monitor their plow trucks.



All 22 of ODOT's plows are now equipped with a modem, GPS and camera.



The location and speed of the trucks, as well as photos and video can now be collected, allowing management to review and use the information.



The Wood County location was selected as part of a pilot program to test out the technology



"If one of our drivers would radio in and say that the roads are looking bad or need some assistance, we can try to re-position the trucks," said Darian Gr ant, transportation manager for Wood County ODOT.



Management will provide feedback on the program so that the software can be adjusted as needed.



Gr ant says that eventually all ODOT plow trucks could have this equipment and that, in the future, the public may be able to access the information too.



The test period will wrap up in September.

