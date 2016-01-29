Students get chance to practice law in mock trial competition - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Students get chance to practice law in mock trial competition

By Jonathan Monk, Reporter
Connect
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Student receives certificate after competing in mock trial Student receives certificate after competing in mock trial
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Students from five area schools filled courtrooms in the Toledo Municipal Court on Friday.

They were there to get a better understanding of how our legal system works.

Each year, Toledo area schools take part in a statewide competition where students participate in a mock trial inside of a real courtroom in front of a real judge.

During two sessions, students took on the role of defense attorneys, prosecutors, and witnesses in a mock court case.

This year's staged legal battle was based on a police officer being wrongly accused of using lethal force during an arrest.

The students get information on the case ahead of time, and present their work before a sitting judge and attorneys.

They must follow real courtroom procedures and are given simplified rules for using evidence in the case.

It's a process that any student participating can learn from, regardless of their plans for their future career.

"Even if you don't go into law, the students get a lot of experience with public speaking, and working with a team, working with the court and dealing with judges," said Valerie Fatica, chair of the Law Related School Education Committee for the Toledo Bar Association.

Students found the event to be a valuable learning experience.

"I've learned a lot about state law, and a lot about how court works that I didn't know before," said Hunter Mortemore, a senior from Saint Francis de Sales High School.

Teams are deemed a winner if they win both of their court cases today.

Winners at Friday's competition will move on to regionals.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly