Students get chance to practice law in mock trial competition

Students from five area schools filled courtrooms in the Toledo Municipal Court on Friday.



They were there to get a better understanding of how our legal system works.



Each year, Toledo area schools take part in a statewide competition where students participate in a mock trial inside of a real courtroom in front of a real judge.



During two sessions, students took on the role of defense attorneys, prosecutors, and witnesses in a mock court case.



This year's staged legal battle was based on a police officer being wrongly accused of using lethal force during an arrest.



The students get information on the case ahead of time, and present their work before a sitting judge and attorneys.



They must follow real courtroom procedures and are given simplified rules for using evidence in the case.



It's a process that any student participating can learn from, regardless of their plans for their future career.



"Even if you don't go into law, the students get a lot of experience with public speaking, and working with a team, working with the court and dealing with judges," said Valerie Fatica, chair of the Law Related School Education Committee for the Toledo Bar Association.

Students found the event to be a valuable learning experience.



"I've learned a lot about state law, and a lot about how court works that I didn't know before," said Hunter Mortemore, a senior from Saint Francis de Sales High School.



Teams are deemed a winner if they win both of their court cases today.



Winners at Friday's competition will move on to regionals.

