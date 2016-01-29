Man wanted for north Toledo hardware store robbery

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo police are looking for a man who robbed a hardware store Thursday afternoon.

The man went into Frank’s Pro Hardware as a customer first, left, and came back to return his purchases. He returned a third time and robbed the store.

“It’s a good neighborhood store. We don’t have any problems here,” said Bill, a store clerk. “The criminal came into the store three times yesterday – the first time to buy a lock and bolts, the second time to return the bolts and the third time, he made his move.”

Fred’s Pro Hardware is on Stickney Avenue. It is locally-owned and has been a staple in the area for 65 years.

The crime shocked the staff.

“He came back a third time and wanted a refund, so I gave him a refund,” Bill said. “It was like 33 cents, so I opened the register up and I dropped a penny. And when I went to pick the penny up, he pushed me from behind.”

While Bill was down, he says the man grabbed the cash from the register and fled.

“I turned around and seen his hand in the register and out the door he went, so I leaped over the counter and me and my co-worker ran after him,” he said.

The thief fled in a dark Honda or Toyota four door that was parked on a side street. Bill was able to get the first part of the Michigan license plate, which read: 5VE.

“I hope they catch him,” he said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

