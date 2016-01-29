Ten-year-old cancer survivor is back at school and on the stage

Valory Newton's life was very uncertain in 2014. At just 9 years old, she was diagnosed with cancer and unsure if she would lose her leg and dance again.

Valory, now 10, has defied all odds and is now enjoying getting back to being a regular kid.



The fifth grader is back in the halls of Lake Middle School. Her favorite subject is math, but it's her friends she missed the most.



Valory's friends all admit it was tough coming to school when she was away and are glad to have their group back together.



"It's amazing. I'm like 'oh my gosh, I'm so happy she is back.' While she was gone, I wasn't myself, but now that she is back, I am so happy," said Kyla, Valory's friend.



Valory had her last round of chemo in December, and then a body scan looking for cancer came back clear.



"Not gone for sure, for sure but hopefully gone forever," said Valory.

Though she has dealt with many terrible things like chemo, the amputation and learning to dance again, Valory is the type of girl that sees the positive in everything.

"It's a good feeling that I'm back. It's a relief," said Valory.



And besides hitting the books, she is bouncing back as a dancer - even performing in Detroit.

Valory says having her old life back was worth the fight.



"Stay strong, because you never know what will happen," added Valory.



Valory's next body scan is in April, and in the meantime, she will be getting fit for a special prosthetic leg that uses her nerve endings in her amputated leg. It will allow her to turn her leg and point her toes.

