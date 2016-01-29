Neighbors Helping Neighbors: City of Toledo collects water for Flint

The City of Toledo is collecting water bottles for Flint, MI.

The collection will take place Saturday, Jan. 30 between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Drop-off your donations at the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association Hall - 1947 Franklin Avenue.

This initiative was announced by Councilwoman Yvonne Harper in partnership with The Toledo Police Patrolman's Association - Local 500 and Mercy Health Partners.

WTOL will also be collecting for Flint on Feb. 5 at Appliance Center in Maumee between 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.

