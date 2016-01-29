Woman dies in south Toledo apartment fire

A woman is dead after an apartment fire Friday morning.

Fire crews from Toledo’s Station 4 responded to the Deerfield Run Apartments on Arlington Avenue around 9 a.m.

"That crew went in and made an aggressive attack, located the fire and did a rapid primary search,” said Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld, Toledo Fire Department.

Firefighters pulled a woman from the building, and she was rushed to The University of Toledo Medical Center.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office pronounced her dead at 10:01 a.m.

“It makes me feel sad. It’s a terrible loss,” said Anthony Palmer who lives in the apartment complex. “I didn’t ever think something like this could happen.”

Palmer says he didn’t know the victim but saw her in passing.

The fire was contained to the third-floor apartment, but it’s unclear how much damage it caused.

Fire officials are now reminding people of the importance of fire safety.

“Make sure you have smoke alarms, and make sure you have an escape plan - especially if you live in a multi-unit apartment complex,” said Lt. Hertzfeld. “Make sure you have enough smoke alarms, and make sure you know how to get out of that building.”



The identity of the woman who died has not been released.

