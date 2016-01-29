Toledo-based Marco's Pizza donates 6K gallons of water to Flint

Marco's Pizza, based out of Toledo, has donated 6,000 gallons of water to Flint, MI to aid in providing clean water during the water crisis they're experiencing.

"We got lucky last summer by avoiding drinking water contamination, so we're more than happy to donate the 6,000 gallons of clean water to the people of Flint. It's the right thing to do and it resonates with our Slice of the Community Program where we give back to our communities," said Bryon Stephens, President and COO.

A press release regarding the donation states that Marco's Pizza's efforts were also in part to inspire other businesses to help and referenced Toledo's algal bloom in 2014 that created a similar, but not identical situation in the city.

Marco's Pizza bought 6,000 gallons of water to donate to people in Toledo in 2015, when an even worse algal bloom was forecast. However, the water was not needed that year leaving them with a surplus on hand in 2016.

"The situation in Flint is devastating. It doesn't matter to us that we don't have a presence there. They need help now," Stephens said.

