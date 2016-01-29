Healthcare provider confirms case of meningitis was just respiratory illness

The principal of St. Rose Catholic School reported the case of bacterial meningitis previously reported was confirmed as respiratory illness instead.

This diagnosis was made by the student's healthcare provider.

St. Rose School reported a case of bacterial meningitis Wednesday night.

Principal Bryon Borgelt addressed parents stating he had been informed by the parents of a fourth grade student their child tested positive for the illness.

In his statement, Borgelt said the maintenance team was made aware of the issue and is working to disinfect and clean all common surfaces at the school building.

Borgelt also wrote, "I sent this information last night and this morning so that you can make informed decisions about your family's health and determine if you will send your children to school or keep them home."

The name of the child is being withheld. The child will not return to school until he/she is medically cleared.

Borgelt said they have reached out to the Wood County Health Department and will consult with them regarding St. Rose's building and students.

