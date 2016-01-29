UPDATE: Boil Alert Advisory lifted for Oak Harbor

The Village of Oak Harbor reports the boil advisory has been lifted, effective Saturday, Jan. 30 at 12:47 p.m.

According to the release, all microbial samples collected throughout the entire water distribution system achieved negative results.

The water is once again safe for use.

The Village of Oak Harbor in Ottawa County was under a precautionary boil advisory until noon on Saturday due to a water pressure problem.

The advisory went into effect in Oak Harbor after a computer glitch caused water service to shut down.

On Friday morning it was discovered that water pressure was low, and in some places non-existent.

"We found it was actually a circuit board failure, a piece of hardware, and it eliminated all communications between our water towers, our pumps, our valves, it was all offline," said Randy Genzman.

It only took about an hour for the village to bypass the glitch and get the water flowing from Ottawa County. However, that didn't stop schools, businesses, events and village residents from being affected.

The village provided bottled water to the community as a precaution.

"The quality of water continues to be exceptional, we have no problems with that. The boil water advisory is a precautionary measure that we have to put in place," said Genzman.

The village is still trying to figure out exactly when the computer lost communication.

"We're looking at having to update some software possibly some hardware for the water system," said Genzman.

Despite the issue, the village administrator says they handled the water outage well.

"Everything that we have in our contingency plan worked out well, and we're continuing to follow that," said Genzman.

If you have questions you are asked to contact the Village of Oak Harbor, 419-898-3231 or the Ottawa County Emergency Management Agency, 419-734-6900.

