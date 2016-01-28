East Toledo neighborhood launches campaign against drugs

A once closed recovery center is back open with the new name T. Whitehead, as community members work to clean up heroin addiction in the Birmingham neighborhood.

Heroin - it's a problem everywhere. But leaders in the Birmingham neighborhood of east Toledo are taking a stand against drug addiction.

Formerly "Idle Time," a group has reopened and renamed the addiction recovery center T. Whitehead.

"About a year ago the club was almost closed. There was a handful of us that stood up, took money out of our pockets and got this thing going and safe again,” said John Hughes, director of T. Whitehead Recovery Center.

The group has expansion plans in the future, and are looking to neighbors for help as they fight against drugs.

Thursday, the group invited several experts to speak on the growing addiction epidemic.

“It is everywhere. It's in the big cities, the small towns, the country. It knows no color, it knows no age, it's knows no sex, nothing,” said Christa Luttman, Ohio Attorney General's Office.

Community members were also invited to get their questions answered about addiction and the ongoing efforts to fix the epidemic.

The group says they are focused on both fighting drugs and restoring the Birmingham neighborhood.

