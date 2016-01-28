UT holds third in a series of diversity forums Thursday

Willie McKether is the University of Toledo's Special Assistant to President Dr. Sharon Gaber for diversity. Thursday night, he hosted the third in a series of forums seeking input from students, faculty, staff and the community on developing a UT diversity plan.

"So we are asking students their opinion about inclusion, equity, if they have issues. If you do, can you define issues and talk about them," he said. "More importantly, what can we do to change."

"I think this event here is a very good way for them to work toward having that. Having a better conversation between students and the administration," said UT student Jessica Harker.

McKether says UT is a diverse institution. And having an Office of Multi-Cultural Student Services is proof of that. But students want more.

"We need a place where we can all come together," said student William Burifoy.



"Such as inclusion for all aspects of diversity including race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation," said student Jack Alfero.

McKether says developing a diversity plan will be a work in progress. And what happened Thursday night was just the start.

"So every year we'll pull that plan out, measure how well we did, take a look at it, make corrections and then implement it again," said McKether.

The forum comes just days after a black UT student reported to police that he was attacked at an off-campus fraternity house and called racial slurs.

McKether says the forum was not in response to the incident, but was the third in a series of forums scheduled last November.

