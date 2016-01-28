Only On 11: Income tax must pass to replace retiring TPD

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo's Chief of Police will have to make some tough decisions if a new police class doesn't begin training at the academy soon.

The class, made up of 30 recruits, was slated to start in January, but has since been pushed back to at least November.

This date could be even later, according to a member of city council who said a one percent income tax must be passed before they are admitted.

In the event the income tax is not passed, TPD may need to cut services such as the motorcycle unit and community service officers. They might also be forced to limit the number of investigating detectives in order to pad the officers responding to emergency calls.

"Our mission here at the police department is to protect and to serve," said Lt. Joe Heffernan. "We're always going to have enough core officers to respond to 911 calls. We're going to make sure a police crew gets there in an appropriate time."

The issue stems from the amount of officers retiring from big police classes that were sworn in during the 1980s. As these officers retire, new classes should fill their spots. But, the amount of retirees lately has been surpassing the number of new recruits in 2015 and 2016.

Thirty officers will retire by the end of December; five have already retired this year.

The Chief of Police would like to stay above 600 officers - in the mid-600s. On Thursday, there were 623 at the Safety Building.

"You could always use more officers," said Heffernan. "You can never have a police department tell you they can't use enough officers. But, we are making do with what we have right now."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.