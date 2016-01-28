Russell Adkins trial ends without verdict, state must decide whether to proceed

The Russell Adkins trial, more than 30 years in the making, ended without a verdict Wednesday.

At the end of the day Judge Kelsey declared a hung jury, meaning all 12 jurors could not come to a unanimous decision.

The case saw almost two weeks of testimonies from witnesses, forensic pathologists, anthropologists and accident reconstruction specialists. And all week the one question the jury was told to answer was whether or not Russell Adkins did indeed murder Dana Rosendale back in September of 1982.

Both sides argued their points. The prosecution saying that Dana had three points of impact on her skull. The defense, countering that, tried to prove Russell's story was true - that she fell out of his car that night.

Wednesday the jurors deliberated for several hours, before giving a note to Judge Kelsey, saying that after much debate they could not reach a verdict.

Judge Kelsey discussed the note with counsel, and they asked them to go back into deliberation and try again.

After their second attempt, they once again came back and said they couldn't agree. And when asked if they could foresee a unanimous decision being reached at any point, they said no.

Adkins remains in jail on the same bond, facing the same charges.

Now the state must decide whether or not they want to proceed, and try Adkins again, dismiss the case, or plead it out.

If they do decide to try again and it's another hung jury, they can decide to try again, there is no limit unless a verdict is reached.

Adkins is due back in court for his pretrial hearing at 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

