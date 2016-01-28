Findlay fire victims are first to use new recovery center

Almost a week after a fire devastated an entire city block in Findlay, two more people have requested help from the Red Cross.

A total of 14 families have been displaced following the large fire in Findlay and the North Central Ohio Red Cross has brought more than a dozen recovery organizations together to help these people get their lives back on track.

For nearly 24 hours, firefighters fought the blaze that forced occupants out of the Main Street building. Now, 30 people have been driven from their apartments and assisted by the Red Cross.

This week, the Red Cross of North Central Ohio, through the local disaster response and recovery collaborative, finalized the creation of their Multi-agency Resource Center, a one-stop shop for people in need of assistance where a week's worth of work can be accomplished in mere hours.

"Each agency has it's own programs, sometimes the help that they can provide might cross with another agency ... whether we're talking about needing immediate housing, bedding, clothing, food," said Todd James, Executive Director of the Red Cross North Central Ohio, "A couple of agencies can assist replacing IDs that were lost, people lost their birth certificates their drivers license ... Sometimes you don't think about things like that."



The new Resource Center comes from years of collaboration with 15 local and federal agencies.The work began after the flood in 2007 and came to fruition just in time for the people driven from their homes by this tragedy.

"It's vital to the recovery after any sort of disaster like this; flood, fire, or just day to day folks need help." said James."We've got an extremely giving community here in Findlay and Hancock County. We have a lot of great agencies."



The Hancock County United Way has set-up a fund to help those affected by the fire.

Findlay Fire Chief Joshua Eberle says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

