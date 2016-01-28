Findlay businesses deal with aftermath of Main Street fire

Fire investigators are still trying to find the cause of last week's massive fire that shut down Main Street in Findlay for 24 hours. Not only have dozens of residents been displaced in downtown Findlay, but multiple businesses on its first floor were affected.

Three businesses on the city block are currently closed due to the fire: a pawn shop, a loan company and the Findlay Brewing Company - a newer occupant of only two and a half years.

Findlay Brewing Company has opened its taproom on Friday nights in the past. It is run as a professional hobby by five owners. Now, the property is inundated with smoke and water and humidifiers have taken the place of its customers.

"Oh, we're very lucky!" said co-owner Steve Treece. "And, we're very fortunate that we have a great fire department in Findlay. They did an amazing job in saving our building under brutal conditions that night - extremely cold and windy. It was an excellent job by them."

Treece knows their business fared better than the others that are expected to shut down completely as a result of the damage.

The owners of the brewing company hope to begin brewing within the month and have plans of renting out a new, larger building later this year.

Investigators report the cause of fire is not suspicious.

