TPD looks for reported sexual assault suspect caught on camera

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo police are looking the the suspect of a sexual assault they say took place at the parking lot of the Barnes and Noble on Monroe Street Jan. 17.

Police say the suspect entered the passenger side front seat of a woman's car and sexually assaulted her.

The victim was able to take a picture of the suspect with her cell phone.

People who shop in the area say news of the incident is surprising.

"I'm just really surprised it would happen in this area, you never hear about it," said Todd Hammer.

"This is crazy, especially for women that are just trying to get to places where they need to go," said Kay Newble.

According to the police report, the suspect was wearing blue jeans, a tan coat and a black and red baseball cap when the assault took place.

Shoppers say this is a reminder to always be alert.

"I guess you know there's no safe place really. It's just sad that we're not safe anywhere, it's really sad," said Newble.

Though it appears to be an isolated incident, there are some things to remember when your out shopping around town.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office recommends you be aware of your surroundings at all times, walk with your keys in your hand, park in well lit areas and if you can, travel with a companion, and always trust your gut. If something doesn't feel right, it probably isn't.

If you recognize the suspect photographed, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.