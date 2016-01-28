Toledo-Lucas County Health Department fires Deputy Health Commissioner

The Toledo-Lucas County Board of Health had a change in personnel Thursday when they voted unanimously to fire their Deputy Health Commissioner, Larry Vasko.

Shannon Lands of the department said that Vasko had worked there for nearly 20 years and was the City of Toledo's Appointed Director when the City and County were jointly run.

A press release from the health department states that Dr. David Grossman remains Health Commissioner and accommodations will be made to ensure the daily operations continue to run smoothly.

No other information was released regarding the change.

