Lenawee County Deputies to carry Naloxone on duty

Sheriff Jack Welsh of Lenawee County announced the Lenawee County Sheriff's Deputies will carry Naloxone, an opiate antagonist, while on duty as soon as next week.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, can counter the effects of opiate overdoses in the form of: heroin, methadone, morphine, codeine, oxycodone, hydrocodone or fentanyl.

Other police agencies in Lenawee are also evaluating the prospect of carrying the drug.

Naloxone is a spray that is administered through the nostrils. Because of this, it makes it easier to help people who are unconscious.

Welsh said he looked into the program after reports of the ongoing heroin epidemic in Lenawee County were made. He also referenced information given to him by the Lenawee County Substance Abuse and Prevention Coalition for Community Mental Health.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Officer reported a successful use of Naloxone in eight instances in 2015.

