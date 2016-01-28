DART program receives new car for cause from Brondes Ford

The car that was donated to the DART program

Toledo Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp believes fighting the heroin epidemic will take the cooperation of the entire community. And with a large donation by Brondes Ford, the Drug Addiction Response Team is gaining momentum.

Phil Brondes, owner of Brondes, donated a 2014 Ford Focus to the DART program on Thursday. The car will be used by DART officers to transport heroin addicts to treatment facilities and respond to overdose calls.

“People that are going through addiction would be more comfortable. They would have a tendency to not want to get in a marked unit of detective car to be taken to rehab, and we certainly understand that,” said Sheriff Tharp. “And this is why we reached out to the community asking for assistance.”

In 2014, four other cars were donated to the DART program by Yark Automotive and Grogan’s Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram to equip the officers with transportation and resources to continue doing their work.

Currently, the Drug Addiction Response Team has 13 officers dedicated to the cause.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.