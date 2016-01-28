West Toledo man turns to Call 11 For Action for help with dead tree

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

A backyard tree has become a threat to one man’s neighbors and he says he has run out of options to correct it.

Mark Ritchie contacted Call 11 For Action, worried about a large tree in his backyard. He says one branch has already come down and crashed into someone's garage and he's worried other branches will do the same, or that the tree itself will collapse someday.

Ritchie recently took WTOL back behind his house on Gr antwood Drive, showing us the huge dead oak tree. He knows it's on his property and he wants to take responsibility for it, but the tree is in such a tricky spot that he doesn't know what to do.

Ritchie was hoping Toledo Edison would do something, but they told him that it's not a danger to their power lines. He said the city couldn't help him either.

One tree removal service told him they couldn't get a truck back to his backyard and would have to go through a neighbor's driveway. Ritchie says they also said they would only remove it if they wouldn't be held responsible for damage to the driveway.

“I really don't want to be forced to buy the guy a new driveway," said Ritchie. "I mean yeah, I purchased the home, I understand that. But this tree has been here a lot longer than the home has been here, let alone anything else. It's like okay, there's no way to get to it…I'm in a tough spot.”

Ritchie said one company gave him a quote of $7,000, but he doesn't think he can afford it.

Call 11 For Action asked Toledo Edison to send someone out to take another look at it. They did, but said it wasn't a direct threat to their power lines.

As we continue to look for solutions, Mark is hoping someone will come forward and help.

If you need help with a problem, contact Call 11 For Action at (419) 255-2255 or fill out an online form here.

