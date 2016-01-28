Challenger Learning Center in Oregon keeps the memory alive 30 years later

It was a national tragedy, 30 years ago, as the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded after liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center.

But at the Challenger Learning Center of Lake Erie West they’re keeping the memory of the crew alive.

The Learning Center is in its 11th year of educating kids on space travel. And an average of 5,000 students visit each year to carry on the legacy of the Challenger.

Only 73 seconds after liftoff on January 28, 1986, the unthinkable happened. The Challenger's external fuel tank collapsed and exploded as family members watched. School students also saw it live, trying to catch a glimpse of Christa McAuliffe becoming the first teacher in space.

As a legacy, Challenger Learning Centers were set up by the families. At the one on Seaman Road in Oregon, they tied balloons with ribbons to remember the heroes on this 30th anniversary.

“I was home sick that day. So I was actually wrapped up in a blanket, sitting on my family room floor, downstairs watching TV,” said Brenda Gift, the Director of Student Services for the Challenger Learning Center.

She says most people alive on that day remember where they were when they learned of the disaster.

The crew is memorialized here and there is special recognition for Judith Resnick, one of Ohio's own astronauts, who was killed in the tragedy.

They have a simulator that lifts kids off in a transporter, where they are even strapped in with belts to give it a realistic feel.

“They get to experience what it's like to be an astronaut and in the process they learn the challenges of what you have to do to do a job with science, technology, math, reading,” said Maureen Davis, the center’s Interactive Science Specialist.

The Challenger Learning Center is now gearing up for a major upgrade to its hardware and software, giving local kids an even more realistic feel of what it's like to go to space.

And in Mission Control, they see what it's like to direct a space flight. The kids are challenged to learn, just like the Challenger families would want it to be.

“And these are the kids that are going to be the future. And Christa McAuliffe said, ‘I teach, I touch the future.’ And we want to continue that legacy, and that's what we do," said Gift.

To contact the Challenger Learning Center and set up a field trip, click here. They also do weekend events for families throughout the year.

