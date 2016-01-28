Vote for Toledo native, finalist in Doritos Super Bowl advertising contest

Millions will be tuning in on Feb. 7 for Super Bowl 50. But lets face it, many will be watching to see the highly anticipated, million dollar commercials.

Some say the ads have become bigger than the game itself.

Doritos is just one of the big players in the advertisement world. For the last nine years they've run a contest with regular folks creating their own Doritos ads. And 2016 is no different.

Chris Pentzell, born and raised in Toledo, now calls Hollywood home. He is the star of the "Doritos Dogs" and he's in the running to win.

"It's going to be very exciting and I think we find out pretty early in the broadcast. I think it's within the first half hour, whatever is the first commercial block," said Pentzell.

The ad features three pooches trying to get inside a grocery store to get their paws on... you guessed it... some Doritos. Pentzell plays the villain as the store manager trying to keep the dogs out.

And if he wins, the prize is pretty nice.

"It's a million dollar prize. Also, the director gets to work with Zac Snyder, who is doing the Superman and Batman movies," said Pentzell. "I have high hopes. You know, I've been out here in Los Angeles long enough, 20 plus years now, and I don't want to be completely naive and optimistic, but I also want to still be excited."

Now Pentzell is no stranger to Hollywood. He's an actor, writer and more.

"I still have a day job. I've had the same day job for 20 plus years."

Pentzell also has a reality show in the works and something special in the spring.

"I have a movie that I acted in last year that's starting to get into film festivals. We just got into our first film festival in March," he said.

He says it's a hard, but rewarding lifestyle. And there seems to be no plans to return home.

"My mother who still lives in the Toledo area would certainly love for me to come back, but you know, it's the life I've chosen and I'm sticking with it and anybody can do it, I think," said Pentzell.

For now, he has his eyes on the Super Bowl prize and he needs your help to win.

People can vote on all devices for their favorite Doritos Crash the Super Bowl commercial. Pentzell says the outpouring of support is incredible.

"They're sharing the commercial with their friends and they're saying 'please vote for this, this is my friend from sixth grade.' And it's just like all of a sudden I'm becoming friends with my friends," he said. "There's just been a real sense of community around this, even if it's mostly online. And already. I didn't expect it to be quite to this extent and I'm really gratified about that."

Perhaps the most gratifying piece of news will come this Sunday when the winner of the Doritos contest will be announced. And you know Chris wants to be the top dog!

Vote here now! Voting ends Sunday, Jan. 31.

