WTOL partners with iHeart Radio for 'Toledo Water Works for Flint' donation drive

WTOL 11 is teaming up with our media partners at iHeart Radio to fill a semi with as much bottled water as possible for the people in Flint, Michigan.

WHY:

Flint’s water has been contaminated with lead, creating a serious public health danger.

The crisis started in April 2014, but the issue wasn’t addressed until fall 2015. Several months later, on Jan. 5, 2015, the city declared a state of emergency. Shortly after, President Obama declared the water crisis as a federal state of emergency, which authorized federal funds to help the city.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder said officials had identified about 200 Flint children with elevated blood-lead levels since the water crisis was exposed. He said the state is working to ensure all children are tested.

Many organizations and people are now helping provide clean water to the area – and you can too!

WHAT:

Toledo Water Works for Flint – water bottle donation drive

WHEN:

Friday, Feb. 5 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE:

The Appliance Center 321 Illinois Ave, Maumee



The water will immediately be delivered to Flint.

