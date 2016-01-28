ISOH/Impact makes trip to Flint, drops off 15K pounds of water

ISOH/Impact drove more than 100 miles from their headquarters in Waterville to ship 15,000 pounds of water to Flint residents on Thursday.

"Lead for over a year is toxic to a community that's poor and nobody's been paying attention. I think it's an outrage to me and it should be an outrage to the community," said President of ISOH/Impact Dr. Linda Greene.

The water was dropped off at a North Flint Community Center and managed by County Commissioner and former Flint Councilman Bryant Nolden.

Unlike other water distribution sites in Flint, Commissioner Nolden does not require residents to show I.D. His policies are also different for handling the distribution of clean water.

"I think it's a disservice to the residents of the city of Flint when you can only have one case of water when you're showing your I.D. We have people with multiple people living in the house with them and it's extremely important we get water out to them," he said.

Cars continued to line up for the much needed cases. Water was unloaded into various vehicles and nearly gone in just 15 minutes.

Jasmine Snow, a resident of Flint said, "It's sad. I got to get bottled water to bathe my kids in."

Another resident said, "We scuffling right now. We're in need of a lot. It's hard right now."

Everyone was grateful to be able to restock the supply for a problem they know is going to last awhile.

But water isn't the only thing residents say Flint needs.

"Flint needs money," said resident Tammy Jackson. "But just because we need money, our water should not be like this."

Find out how you can help here.

Commissioner Nolden thanked the people who drove and donated to help out the city.

"We really want to give a shout out to Toledo. Toledo, you rock. Thank you very much," he said.

