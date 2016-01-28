BGSU Athletics raises money to help UT runner, burn victim

At just 25 miles apart, the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University fiercely compete for winning titles in all athletic programs. But, recently, the Rockets and the Falcons have been collaborating to help a teammate and peer.

Janelle Noe, a runner for UT, was hospitalized after an accident that left her with severe burns across the majority of her body. She will have to undergo skin grafts and plastic surgery in the weeks ahead leading to a long and painful recovery process.

BGSU has collected money from recent sporting events since the incident and is encouraging others to do the same.

"As a program, we wanted to help out in some way and the team was immediately unanimous on this idea. The track and field and cross country communities are closely-knit and Janelle's situation is one that needs our support. We are proud to make this small sacrifice for her benefit," said Lou Snelling, BGSU Track and Field and Cross Country Coach.

Donate here.

Athletic events that have bolstered BGSU's donation include, the BG vs. UT men's basketball game on Jan. 19 and BG vs. UT in track and field events on Jan. 22 - where BGSU donated the entire proceeds of ticket sales to the Janelle Noe Recovery Fund.

BGSU's Falcon Club also donated it's portion of their 50/50 raffle winnings at the basketball game into the fund which grew to a sum of $1,500 across the board.

"It is fair to say that BGSU and Toledo have developed a healthy rivalry," said Associate Athletics Director for Development, Dan Meyer. "We want our students-athletes to compete with intensity to beat the Rockets at every opportunity. But we would be failing our mission if we lost sight of the critical importance of sportsmanship and in applying the principles of compassion to our everyday lives. If this contribution makes Janelle's recovery even the slightest bit easier, than it supersedes wins and losses."

