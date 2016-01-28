The Andersons can help get your 'Honey Do' list ready

It’s time to get out the “Honey Do” list! The Andersons is here to help get those winter home improvement chores done.

The Andersons' annual 2016 Home Show is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at The Andersons on Illinois Ave. in Maumee.

Don’t worry about paying to get in, save that money for home improvements as admission to the Home Show is FREE!

"How-To" advice will be plentiful. You’ll find expert advice on everything from choosing the perfect kitchen cabinets to finding the right contractor, or doing it

yourself.

