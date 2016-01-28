State report says Ohio liquor sales top $1B for first time

State officials say Ohio set a record for dollar sales of spirituous liquor last year, exceeding $1 billion for the first time.

State alcohol regulators say consumers are looking for "quality over quantity" and buying more premium-priced products than ever before.

A state Department of Commerce report released on Tuesday says there were $70 million more in sales than in 2014. That's an increase of more than 7 percent.

Overall volume consumption increased last year to 13 million gallons, representing a pace of about 4 percent.

State officials say the numbers suggest Ohioans are "trading up" to more premium brands.

Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey and Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey were the top sellers in the Buckeye State.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.