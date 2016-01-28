Man gets 11-year sentence for death of 4-month-old daughter

A northeast Ohio man who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in his infant daughter's death has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Louis Delery was sentenced Wednesday in Akron for the August 2014 death of 4-month-old Addison Delery.

Delery pleaded guilty last month. He denied intentionally killing his daughter and said he regrets improperly administering CPR on her.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner said the infant stopped breathing after her chest was compressed. The medical examiner found that the rib injuries were inconsistent with someone improperly administering CPR and ruled the death a homicide. Authorities say the girl had skull and rib fractures.

The 24-year-old Northfield father initially said Addison fell out of bed. He later said he was playing video games when he realized she'd stopped breathing.

