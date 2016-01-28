Toledo Zoo's new polar bear cub could be seen as early as May

Holy cuteness! The Toledo Zoo has announced the birth of a new polar bear cub. The mother, 16-year-old Crystal, gave birth on Dec. 3, 2015.

Zoo staff members are currently monitoring the den, but, like in the wild, the two bears will stay secluded until the cub grows. The cub’s sex and name are yet to be determined.

This is the fifth time polar bear cubs have been born at the Toledo Zoo – the newest is number seven.

At birth, polar bear cubs are about 12 inches long and only weigh about one pound. They are blind, toothless and have short, soft fur. The cubs are completely dependent on their mother and will not leave a den until they reach 20 to 30 pounds.

In a press release, Dr. Randi Meyerson, assistant director of animal programs said:

“We are very excited about the successful birth and rearing of this cub. Crystal has always demonstrated great maternal care. The cub still has a lot of important milestones before going on exhibit, but we are cautiously optimistic that both mom and cub will continue to thrive.”

Due to an increase in Arctic temperatures, polar bear populations have decreased in recent years. Zoos across the nation are working together to ensure a healthy population of these mammals and Meyerson coordinates the polar bear Species Survival Plan.

Last fall, the Toledo Zoo shipped a pair of twin polar bears born to mother Crystal in 2012, Sakari and Suka, to a zoo in Minnesota.

"We have a great facility, have great bears. Crystal is a wonderful mom. We have wonderful staff. Putting it all together, it's a success for Toledo and other facilities because of that," said Dr. Meyerson.

The polar bears will be shown as early as May.

“We hope that this cub will inspire visitors to care about polar bears and also to learn what we as humans can do to reduce our carbon foot print and help polar bears in the wild,” she said.

