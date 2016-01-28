It's time to get a "Smooch from a Pooch" for a good cause

How about kissing your favorite canine to help a great cause!

Assistance Dogs for Achieving Independence, a program of The Ability Center, is holding its “Smooch From a Pooch” fundraiser.

Donors have the option to send or receive a puppy themed Valentine’s Day gift. Money raised will help Assistance Dogs for Achieving Independence and its mission to help children and adults with disabilities have greater independence.

There are three “Smooch from a Pooch” gift options available. Those interested must order by February 5.

A $50 donation - donor can send or receive an ADAI card sealed with a doggy smooch sent by mail. Card will be received by Feb. 12.

A $100 donation - Donor can send or receive a 4×4 puppy paw print canvas created by a puppy in training sent by mail. Canvas will be received by Feb. 12.

A $150 donation -Donor can send a “Smooch from a Pooch” gram to someone of their choosing. The recipient will receive a 15 minute puppy visit, large Hershey kiss, and a small potted plant. Deliveries for this package will be made Feb. 11 and 12.

All deliveries must be within a 25 mile radius of The Ability Center.

