16-year-old dies in Wyandot County semi crash

A 16-year-old boy is dead after a crash in Upper Sandusky Wednesday night.

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on US-23 at Township Highway 44 just after 6 p.m.

Investigators say Duane Davidson, 16, was driving east on TH-44 and failed to yield to a semi-truck heading north on US-23.

The semi struck Davidson’s car, pushing both vehicles off the right side of the road and into a field.

Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver, Sergii Bals, 24, was not injured in the crash.

Funeral arrangements for Davidson are still pending.

