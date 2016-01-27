TPD: Using social media to catch crooks before they strike again

Toledo police say social media is helping them catch crooks before they strike again.

Detectives at the safety building say they rely on surveillance video to solve cases not only because they are getting great images, but because the community is helping as well.

The most recent robbery took place Tuesday at the Check N Go on Monroe Street. Around 1 p.m. police say a man walked in and held the place up, moving all the employees to the back of the store. Police arrived to the scene just before the suspect got away.

But this was just one of the many crimes captured by great surveillance video at a businesses in Toledo.

“A lot of these are drug fueled. People that are very desperate to get drugs, they are not always thinking very clearly. A lot of them take a lot of risks by going into places with a lot of cameras or witnesses. And when they do that, it will catch up to them eventually,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

If you recognize the suspect from Tuesday robbery, you’re asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

