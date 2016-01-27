Memorial held to remember Toledo's fallen firefighters

The community pulled together Wednesday to remember Toledo Firefighters Stephen Machcinski and Jamie Dickman.

Monsignor Chris Vasko of the Historic Church of Saint Patrick helped remember the fallen firefighters through music, prayer, and the gospel.

"It's hard to do this, but it's also a great thing to do. Because you don't want that heroism to just disappear into the midst of history," said Monsignor Vasko.

The two lost their lives while fighting a fire on Magnolia Street in north Toledo back in 2014. Two years later, their fellow firefighters, family, friends, and the community are still remembering them. But for some, it's not as easy to move on.

"There's scars that went very deep as it relates to our loss. So between it being just two years away and still a pending court case, it's still a difficult thing to deal with," said Toledo Fire Chief Louis Santiago.

Even though they're gone, Chief Santiago says the department honors Machcinski and Dickman by continuing to protect the community.

"The best tribute to our loss is we just go out and do our job everyday," said Santiago.

A community that stands up when those in their city need support.

"Tonight we reached out to our firefighters and it's our way of showing them gratitude and letting them know that we continue to keep them in our prayers and they're never forgotten," said parishioner Nancy Rank.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.