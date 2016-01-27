Councilwoman questions closed doors at TFD's newest fire station

After spending millions of dollars of taxpayer money to build a new Toledo fire station, city leaders say firefighters at Station 12 are not always there.

Toledo Fire Station 12 on Chase Street opened in March of 2015. Fire officials said they had hoped that opening a station in the neighborhood would close a gap in coverage and help with better response times.

But firefighters from Station 12 are being sent to other areas of the city, meaning sometimes, no one is there.

"A review of the data from my perspective revealed that they were out of service for some portion - 18 days out of 25 days as of Monday," said Councilwoman Lindsay Webb.

Lt. Matt Hertzfeld says for up to 16 hours out of a 24 hour shift, fire stations that are less busy can close their doors so firefighters can cover other assignments. That includes things like training, equipment repair, and public events.

"We try to make our decisions data-driven decisions," said Hertzfeld. "And when we look at certain areas of the city that are busier than others, we have to look at the most efficient way strategically to cover or fill-in on other assignments."

Lately, that's been Station 12.

So, does that mean people in the area are any less safe?

"I don't think it's fair to say they would be less safe," said Hertzfeld. "It would be no different than if that apparatus or that crew was at a fire, another incident, or some other type of activity. I think an important thing to remember is we don't dispatch our crews based on a location of a fire station, our crews are dispatched based on location of that apparatus at any given time."

"I think it's a diversionary tactic. Right, of course we understand that firefighters are going to respond to calls for service, we get that," said Webb. "But let's go back to the basics. This chief, under then Mayor Mike Bell, advanced the idea that two fire stations were warranted. So, he encouraged a basically $4 million dollar investment in a brand new fire station that he now is consistently browning out."

