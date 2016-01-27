UT Health Science Dept. upgrades equipment thanks to large donation

The University of Toledo Health Science campus has a new research lab thanks to a $250,000 donation.

Shimadzu, a leading scientific instrument company, donated the money to the school.

Part of the money will go toward buying a liquid mass spectrometer, which can analyze a wide array of sample types, including biological and environmental samples, quickly and accurately.

The machine can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including cancer research and water testing.

The lab will use the machine to detect dangerous algal toxins in Lake Erie faster and with more accuracy than by using other techniques.

"Usually we need to process data really quickly. So as you know, time is money and we want to get all the info we can in the shortest time possible,” said Dr. Amanda Bryant-Freidrich.

The lab will officially open on Thursday.

