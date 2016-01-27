Metroparks deer cull elicits emotional response from community at monthly meeting

The debate continues over the managed hunting of deer, or deer cull, in Oak Openings and Wildwood Preserve Metroparks.

On Wednesday morning, community members shared questions, concerns and comments during the Toledo Metroparks monthly board meeting.

Deer have been a hot button issue in communities across our area lately.

"It should be up to the voters, not to you guys... they're our deer,” one said.

"We can't come to the Metropark board and be furious with them if we're not informed," said another. "We need to be informed and then we come back to them."

That's just a sample of what people had to say during the Toledo Metroparks' monthly board meeting Wednesday.

Right now a cull is underway at the two Metroparks to manage the white tail deer population through the use of marksmen.

People are upset about a perceived lack of information given to the public about the cull and the cull itself.

The Metroparks say they were open about the cull.

"Our job is to look after the habitat for the benefit of the greatest number of wildlife species and plant species, as well as public visitation. So that's kind of the hard job sometimes, to strike that balance,” said Metroparks spokesman Scott Carpenter.

This is not the first attempt to reduce the deer population in the parks, but it is the first time they have done a cull with marksmen.

Despite the objections, the Metroparks will cull about 200 deer between the two parks.

