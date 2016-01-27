Clay High School opens doors to walking club

Oregon Walking Club will use the halls of Clay High School to exercise.

Clay High school is opening its doors to the community to help residents stay in shape and thank them for their votes.

The Oregon Walking Club was started as an outreach program that aimed to thank the residents in the district for passing the levy that will generate $1.9 million for Oregon City Schools.

Walkers who participate will also get the opportunity to see what the students of Clay High School are studying.

“With Woodville mall closing recently, it's really taken away a big area where they can go,” said James Jurski, Principal at Clay High School. “Any community member can go and walk, so this is a good place where they can go and have a dry place to walk.”

The walkers have to go through a registration process before they receive a walking club badge. As a safety precaution, they will only be able to park in a designated area and enter through a specific door before signing in.

Pick up a registration form at Clay High School or download it from their website.

Doors are open to the Oregon Walking Club Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

