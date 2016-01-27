Pontiac Silverdome: WTOL 11 takes a look at what's next for the rundown stadium

Is the famed Silverdome, "Silver-done?" That’s what WTOL 11 set out to answer as we get closer to Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7.

The Silverdome hosted Super Bowl XVI between the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals, but is a shell of its former self.

That Super Bowl, 34 years ago, was the first of 5 championships for the 49ers. The Detroit Lions thrilled fans for 26 seasons. But after they moved into Ford Field, that excitement has been long gone for the Silverdome.

As a tree in front of the Silverdome stands dormant in the winter, so does this icon of sports history. It is missing its signature top, the white dome, which collapsed in December of 2012.

In 2014, photographer Johnny Joo got inside and snapped some incredible pictures showing the crumbling conditions. The elements were allowed to take their toll, pieces of the roof are laying in the seats, and you could see a fan box in disarray.

“I remember going there with my dad in the motor home and we had club level seating and so we would go before the game and tailgate,” said Bob Mihelich, the First Vice President for CBRE.

The Southfield, Michigan brokerage firm is marketing the Silverdome property for the owner, Triple Properties.

Mihelich is a longtime Lions fan and says people still drive by and take pictures of the Silverdome, remembering all of the good times. But he also knows the sad condition it is in.

“I guess if you were to imagine, to take the roof off of your garage and leave everything kind of inside for a couple of years and imagine what it would look like then, pretty much that's what it looks like now," said Mihelich.

On the outside, WTOL came across paint chipping off, holes in fences, and broken concrete in the aging parking lot. You can even see the blue seats through a zoomed in camera lens.

The only part still in decent shape is the box office sign outside the old north entrance. It reads “Silverdome: Your Ticket To Everything Under The Dome.” It is the only thing it seems keeping the Silverdome's legacy barely alive.

WTOL tried to get inside the Silverdome and take a closer look, but the property is completely fenced off with a lot of no trespassing signs everywhere you look. But we did get our hands on site plans for a possible big redevelopment of this property, meaning Super Bowl Sunday memories here could be replaced by hotels and restaurants.

The plans for the 140-acre site also call for industrial use and an entertainment complex. And CBRE hopes a corporate headquarters will call the Silverdome property home, right off of M-59 and Interstate 75.

“We're looking to best utilize the 140 acres that we have here. It's a wonderful piece of property as you know. It's two major highways. Great proximity. It's real close to the Chrysler headquarters," said Mihelich.

There is also a slideshow-type presentation to lure potential renters or buyers. But first, something has to happen, and it will this spring. The Silverdome will have to come down. So the only touchdowns left here will be the wrecking ball touching down on what's still standing.

CBRE says some companies came forward to re-purpose the Silverdome, but everyone called it obsolete after seeing it. A demolition date has not yet been set.

