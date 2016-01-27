Toledo Auto Show opens Thursday at the Seagate Centre

Everything is in place and ready to go for Toledo’s annual Auto Show, kicking off Thursday at the Seagate Centre.

But first the various dealerships throughout Toledo will be coming together, along with others, for a charity gala Wednesday, the night before the big show opens.

Gala co-chair John Yark of Yark Automotive says there’s a lot to be seen at this year’s auto show.

“We had 17,470,000 vehicles sold in the United States last year and 2016 looks like it’s going to be another great year. You know the vehicles right now, with the styling, the fuel economy, the safety, and especially the technology, it’s really an exciting time. So we’re looking for big numbers again in 2016,” said Yark.

But not only is the big auto show something to look forward too, Yark says the charitable gala is another great success for the city.

“This is a really exciting night for us,” he said. “A little over 13 years ago we came up with the concept of having a charity event the night before we open the show and it’s just worked out fantastic. We’ve had over a million dollars in contributions to children’s charities in Northwest Ohio, created a half million dollar scholarship endowment and tonight, again, just looks like it’s going to be great for us. We have over 900 people that are going to be here this evening.”

And as far as what Yark in looking forward to the most this year, he says, “I think the really neat thing that this show will offer this year, which is a first for us, is that we’re going to have actual Ride-and-Drives where you’ll actually be able to go out and try some Toyota products and some Chrysler products. And so I think that will be really neat. Not only can you see all the vehicles on display inside the nice 70 degree heated Seagate Centre, but you can actually go take some of the vehicles out on the road and get a chance to experience how they drive.”

And Auto Show manager Marie Gilman agrees.

"It is a great experience to not just let people see the cars that are on display, but to literally get in them behind the wheel and test drive them right here," she said.

Gilman says the Ride-and-Drive experience will be available to those 18 and older with a valid driver's license.

But besides the Ride-and-Drives, this year's auto show has a lot of other great new features, like new contests, giveaways and of course new cars.

In fact, one lucky winner will be driving away with one of those new cars. Chevy is giving away a free 2-year lease on a brand new, red Chevy Cruze. Visitors can enter all throughout the show. The winner will be drawn on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

But that's not all, the show will also have visitors from the Toledo Zoo, as well as social media contests to win all kinds of cool prizes.

And while all the new features are great, what sets Toledo's auto show apart from others is the reason most people come.

"Toledo is a real big shoppers show. We see about 60 to 70 percent of our attendees are looking to buy a car within the 12 months of attending this show," Gilman said.

Not to mention Toledo is home to Jeep, there are 26 dealerships in Lucas County alone and the auto industry is coming off of a record-breaking year - the first since 2000. Plus, Toledo has a wide variety of cars to look at without the hassle.

"You can see all the same stuff that you would see in Detroit here without as much hustle and bustle. And people are very interested about cars in Toledo. It's definitely a car city and people love their cars," said Greg Dunn of Dunn Chevy and president of the Northwest Ohio Chevy dealers.

The Toledo Auto Show opens to the public Thursday and runs through Jan. 31.

HOURS:

Thursday: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m

Tickets are $7 at the box office and $5 online. Children nine and under are free with a paid adult ticket. Students and seniors can get in for $5 on Friday.

