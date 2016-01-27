Uptown Maumee to see new park in May

The site of the new park on the 200 block of Conant in Uptown Maumee

Uptown Maumee will look a little greener as the land on the 200 block of Conant is transformed into a park in time for spring.

The space is a favorite of residents in the city to watch fireworks on the 4th of July. The Chamber of Commerce would like to extend that feel into the rest of the seasons by creating an outdoor space that everyone can enjoy.

"We want to clean it up first for the residents and anyone that wants to come and use it," said Taylor Burciaga. "Then we want to make an open gathering space. The fireworks theme will still go and the family and residents can still come down. Hopefully, it will be a little nicer than before."

The park is set to open in May 2016. Park benches will be added to attract workers in the area who might take their lunch breaks there.

"If you have an extra hour that you can come down and read or just come outside, chances are you might also visit some businesses in the uptown area and that kind of whole enhancement we're trying to work on," said Burciaga.

The city is currently looking for vendors to participate in a farmer's market. And, Food Truck Fridays will return along with the warmer weather for more uptown traffic.

