Hung jury in Russell Adkins trial, pretrial scheduled Monday

After hours of deliberation, the jury in the Russell Adkins trial was unable to reach a verdict. A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Monday.

On Wednesday, both the prosecution and the defense made their closing arguments. The jury then began deliberation around 11:30 a.m. They came back to Judge Kelsey a few hours later and told him they could not reach a verdict. Kelsey then meant with counsel and came to the decision to sent the jury back into deliberation. Judge Kelsey told them that while he understood it is a very tough decision for 12 people to come to an agreement on, a decision was desirable. 

The jury, however, came back once again to Judge Kelsey to say a verdict could still not be reached. A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 1. 

