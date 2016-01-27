TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi crashes into barrier wall SB on I-75 near Ph - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi crashes into barrier wall SB on I-75 near Phillips Ave.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A semi truck crashed into a barrier wall SB on I-75 near Phillips Ave.

Traffic is back up to I-280 going SB.

No reports of injuries have been made at this time.

Expect delays as the scene is being cleared.

