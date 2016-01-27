Fiat Chrysler confirms new Wrangler will be built in Toledo

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne confirmed Wednesday that the next generation Jeep Wrangler will offer a hybrid and diesel option and that they will be built in Toledo.

It was big news over at Yark Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram on the Central Avenue strip with their biggest Jeep sellers being the Cherokee and the Wrangler.

Marchionne said he wants to put more emphasis on Jeep, as the company expects Jeep sales to double to $2 million worldwide by 2018. Low gas prices and new models are two of the reasons for the optimism.

And although he did not mention any affect on employment at Toledo's Jeep complex, Marchionne said the new Wrangler, at its home in Toledo, will have quote "additional production capacity."

Yark sales manager Ryan Ritzler says the hybrid and diesel Wranglers could get a lot of attention from customers in 2018.

"Really the future is endless," he said. "They're going to pick up some different buyers that haven't considered a Jeep Wrangler in the past, whether it's fuel efficiency, power. So they're opening up a new range of customer base as well."

Word of the plans for the hybrid and diesel Wranglers spread throughout the automotive news industry quickly Wednesday.

And while Fiat Chrysler released disappointing full-year earnings for 2015, Jeep sales were up 21 percent worldwide.

